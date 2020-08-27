Angola: Government Studies Solutions for Private Education

27 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Government is working with social partners to find solutions to support private education teachers, at a time when general education classes are still suspended across the country due to Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the minister for Education, Luísa Grilo, who was speaking at the Great Interview space of the Angolan Public Television (TPA), there are consultations with the National Association of Private Education (ANEP) to find an effective way out.

This strategy, guided by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, aimed at guaranteeing dignity to teachers inserted in private education.

The Government's intention is to work with partners to ensure "the payment of salaries in arrears" of teachers and administrative staff.

To this end, the Education Department is working with ANEP, having already collected the lists with the social security numbers of teachers in private education.

"We refer the list of private school teachers to the Ministry of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security (MAPTSS).

Afterwards, this ministry will work, together with the Ministry of Finance, to find a viable way to support teachers", said Luísa Grilo.

At national level, ANEP has 2,000 schools under its control, 666 of which are in Luanda. These have 1.5 million students enrolled.

Since the halt of classes last March, private institutions of general education (primary, I and II cycles of secondary education) have suspended 127,000 employment contracts for teachers and administrative staff, due to the pandemic.

The measure is due to their inability to continue to bear the costs of salaries and other current expenses, some of which have already threatened bankruptcy if schools remain closed, while others have been put up for sale.

Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved.

