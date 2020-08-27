Angola Cables Launches New "Ip Gamer" Tool

Luanda — The multinational telecommunications company Angola Cables launched on Wednesday a tool called "IP Gamer," a premium IP service that automatically selects the best routes between suppliers and game servers to the end user.

With this tool, which was launched via videoconferencing, Internet service providers (ISPs) now incorporate IP Gamer into their product portfolio and capitalise on the advantages of this solution to build loyalty amongst final consumers, as well as attracting new customers.

Online gamers accessing international platforms such as Sony, Xbox, RIOT, Valve, Tencent, Highwinds, Blizzard and others can benefit from improved latencies of up to 50%, a vast percentage of the global gaming experience.

By selecting these ideal routes, "Gamers" or players from all over the Southern Hemisphere will have the opportunity to compete with better quality, ping, improving competitive performance when playing against gamers from other parts of the world.

End users, whose ISPs are directly connected to the Angola Cables network, begin to compete without delay" in connectivity, resulting in a better gaming experience.

The chairman of the executive board (CEO) of Angola Cables, António Nunes, said it was an innovative international service that would boost electronic games, especially for players in the Angolan market.

"The project comes after we noticed the need for this specific Gamers market, to have IP circuits with low latencies, connected to specific circuits and with connection capacity for games, but in broadband," Nunes said.

Taking advantage of the social confinement, a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Angola Cables developed this project which is now relevant to the market.

With the introduction of this innovative service, which will be marketed as IP-Gamer, the multinational said it sought to develop a single, more secure, low-latency solution, with the aim of addressing and resolving some of the challenges brought by LAG, which suffered from many gamers in Africa.

At the same time, Angola Cables says it will bring additional value to the cloud games market, stimulating additional income for creators, digital influencers, entities that are part of the e-gaming ecosystem in Africa and the e-Sports environment as a whole.