Angola: Class Resumption Still Depending On Covid-19 Stabilization

27 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The resumption of classes in Angola, suspended since last March due to Covid-19, continues to depend on the stabilisation of the pandemic, the Minister for Education said Tuesday.

Speaking at the Great Interview space of the Angolan Public Television (TPA), Luísa Grilo said that when contamination levels fall and the Health Ministry guaranteed a reduction in the possibility of contagion, schools could be reopened.

The return of students to school is subject to compliance with the rules of biosafety and physical distancing, disinfestation and constant ventilation of classrooms.

Similarly, schools must create the conditions to avoid crowded classrooms by dividing pupils into reduced shifts, and have permanent water for hand washing.

They should manage waste according to biosafety rules, including daily emptying of waste containers and provision of hygienic containers at the beginning of each day's teaching activity.

They are also geared towards frequent air renewal in classrooms, preferably with windows and doors open, as well as closing spaces not required for teaching activity, such as canteens, support rooms, student common rooms and others, as long as the pandemic is still there.

Another compulsory measure will be to reduce the number of libraries, laboratories and computer rooms by 50 per cent.

The fulfilment of all the prerequisites has, in many cases, required last-minute investments, particularly in schools without running water.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.