Angola: Class Resumption Still Depending On Covid-19 Stabilization

Luanda — The resumption of classes in Angola, suspended since last March due to Covid-19, continues to depend on the stabilisation of the pandemic, the Minister for Education said Tuesday.

Speaking at the Great Interview space of the Angolan Public Television (TPA), Luísa Grilo said that when contamination levels fall and the Health Ministry guaranteed a reduction in the possibility of contagion, schools could be reopened.

The return of students to school is subject to compliance with the rules of biosafety and physical distancing, disinfestation and constant ventilation of classrooms.

Similarly, schools must create the conditions to avoid crowded classrooms by dividing pupils into reduced shifts, and have permanent water for hand washing.

They should manage waste according to biosafety rules, including daily emptying of waste containers and provision of hygienic containers at the beginning of each day's teaching activity.

They are also geared towards frequent air renewal in classrooms, preferably with windows and doors open, as well as closing spaces not required for teaching activity, such as canteens, support rooms, student common rooms and others, as long as the pandemic is still there.

Another compulsory measure will be to reduce the number of libraries, laboratories and computer rooms by 50 per cent.

The fulfilment of all the prerequisites has, in many cases, required last-minute investments, particularly in schools without running water.