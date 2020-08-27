Angola: Mjd, Federations Analyse Sports Activities Resumption

Luanda — A proposal for health regulations for the resumption of sports activities will be discussed Thursday in Luanda between the Ministry for Youth and Sports and leaders of national federations.

This is an issue that diverges the national associative movement regarding the advisable period for the return to the fields, taking into account the issue of biosafety, due to the covid -19 pandemic.

The meeting, to be held from 2.30 pm, at the Agrarian Development Institute in Luanda, will be chaired by the minister in charge, Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto.

The agenda includes, among others, proposals of paramount importance in the field of sports legislation, such as the anti-doping law and the regulation of the electoral process in sports associations.

The adequacy of the indicators of the strategy for the development of national sports will also be analysed.