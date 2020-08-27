Zimbabwe: Fraud Accused CAPS United Boss Farai Jere Denied Bail

CAPS United boss Farai Jere and two Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) senior managers, Leonard Chisina and Freeman Chikonzo, who are facing fraud charges were Thursday denied bail.

Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube ruled Jere and the ZESA officials were a flight risk as they were men of means and may abscond once granted bail.

"No doubt that the accused are men of means and are capable of absconding if granted bail," the magistrate ruled.

"What weighs against them the most is that there is overwhelming evidence against them and the amount involved is quite substantial. It is the court's observation that there is overwhelming evidence against the accused as submitted by the state. Surrendering travelling documents does not mean one will not abscond."

They were remanded to September 10.

Prosecutors allege that in 2016, Jere won a tender to supply ZETDC with 1 151 smart meters and a head-end system at a cost of US$3,566, 878.

However, Jere is alleged to have produced a fake factory acceptance test visit report to the effect that the smart meters and head-end system met ZETDC's standards.

Chisina and Chikonzo stand accused of signing the fake report.

However, other ZETDC engineers expressed reservations over the signing of the document as no factory acceptance test had been done leading to investigations and the arrest of the trio.