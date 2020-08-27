Zimbabwe: Fraud Accused CAPS United Boss Farai Jere Denied Bail

27 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

CAPS United boss Farai Jere and two Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) senior managers, Leonard Chisina and Freeman Chikonzo, who are facing fraud charges were Thursday denied bail.

Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube ruled Jere and the ZESA officials were a flight risk as they were men of means and may abscond once granted bail.

"No doubt that the accused are men of means and are capable of absconding if granted bail," the magistrate ruled.

"What weighs against them the most is that there is overwhelming evidence against them and the amount involved is quite substantial. It is the court's observation that there is overwhelming evidence against the accused as submitted by the state. Surrendering travelling documents does not mean one will not abscond."

They were remanded to September 10.

Prosecutors allege that in 2016, Jere won a tender to supply ZETDC with 1 151 smart meters and a head-end system at a cost of US$3,566, 878.

However, Jere is alleged to have produced a fake factory acceptance test visit report to the effect that the smart meters and head-end system met ZETDC's standards.

Chisina and Chikonzo stand accused of signing the fake report.

However, other ZETDC engineers expressed reservations over the signing of the document as no factory acceptance test had been done leading to investigations and the arrest of the trio.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.