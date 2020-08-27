Malawi: Nac Joins Covid-19 Fight

27 August 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Loness Gwazanga

National Aids Commission (NAC) has donated ten bicycles, carrier bags and T/shirts to Blantyre Rural Community Based Organizations (CBOs) in an attempt to propagate Coronavirus (Covid-19) prevention messages to people living with HIV and Aids.

NAC Communications Officer, Karen Msiska told Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Wednesday that the way Covid-19 came was similar to that of HIV; hence, the need to spread relevant information, containing facts to curb the disease.

"After the outbreak of the Covid-19, NAC noted that the pandemic was affecting everybody. People living with HIV were not spared. Notably, there were widespread information on the mode of transmission as well as stigma and discrimination.

"Therefore, this was seen to have potential to derail the strides made in the National Response to HIV and Aids, more so with limited movement as part of measures to tame the disease," said Msiska.

"In view of this, NAC embarked on a programme to equip CBOs that assisted so much in containing the spread of HIV with information on the prevention of Covid-19. NAC took note that these organizations are already established at local level," she said.

Msiska added that the donation of the bicycles was meant to aid movement of the volunteers in spreading Covid-19 messages.

Blantyre District Council Chairperson, Mussa Chikwakwa said the donation was timely and that it would further be distributed to all the eight traditional authorities in a bid to fulfil the intended purpose.

Chikwakwa assured that the recipients of the donation would be oriented on how to take good care of the donation.

"A memorandum of understanding will be signed between the council and the beneficiaries so that they are accountable for the donation. We want them to guard the donation jealously so that it lasts longer than expected," said Chikwakwa.

Apart from the 150 bicycles, NAC is also expected to distribute 1,500 buckets and sanitizers, including 3,000 reusable masks to 15 districts of Karonga, Nkhata-Bay, Lilongwe, Mchinji, Mangochi, Zomba, Mulanje and Blantyre, among others.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.