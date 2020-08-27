Malawi: Nac Joins Covid-19 Fight

National Aids Commission (NAC) has donated ten bicycles, carrier bags and T/shirts to Blantyre Rural Community Based Organizations (CBOs) in an attempt to propagate Coronavirus (Covid-19) prevention messages to people living with HIV and Aids.

NAC Communications Officer, Karen Msiska told Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Wednesday that the way Covid-19 came was similar to that of HIV; hence, the need to spread relevant information, containing facts to curb the disease.

"After the outbreak of the Covid-19, NAC noted that the pandemic was affecting everybody. People living with HIV were not spared. Notably, there were widespread information on the mode of transmission as well as stigma and discrimination.

"Therefore, this was seen to have potential to derail the strides made in the National Response to HIV and Aids, more so with limited movement as part of measures to tame the disease," said Msiska.

"In view of this, NAC embarked on a programme to equip CBOs that assisted so much in containing the spread of HIV with information on the prevention of Covid-19. NAC took note that these organizations are already established at local level," she said.

Msiska added that the donation of the bicycles was meant to aid movement of the volunteers in spreading Covid-19 messages.

Blantyre District Council Chairperson, Mussa Chikwakwa said the donation was timely and that it would further be distributed to all the eight traditional authorities in a bid to fulfil the intended purpose.

Chikwakwa assured that the recipients of the donation would be oriented on how to take good care of the donation.

"A memorandum of understanding will be signed between the council and the beneficiaries so that they are accountable for the donation. We want them to guard the donation jealously so that it lasts longer than expected," said Chikwakwa.

Apart from the 150 bicycles, NAC is also expected to distribute 1,500 buckets and sanitizers, including 3,000 reusable masks to 15 districts of Karonga, Nkhata-Bay, Lilongwe, Mchinji, Mangochi, Zomba, Mulanje and Blantyre, among others.