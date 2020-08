AFRICA Foundation and Beyond Lodge have donated 170 food parcels to the Daweb constituency office in the Hardap region.

This will be distributed among community members in need.

Hercules Jantze, Daweb constituency regional councillor, said the donation would be distributed among the communities of the Uibis area, Kalkoond, Fleyveld A, Fleyveld b, Has//Gams, Vaalpomp, Nudaos and Narobmund.

He thanked the foundation and lodge for their contribution.

