Namibia: Celebrating Heroes Past and Present

GLOBALLY MANY COUNTRIES celebrate a heroes' day annually and usually set the day aside as a public holiday.

On that day, a country will renew its recognition of and remember the nation's fallen heroes.

In Africa, countries who commemorate a heroes' day include Angola, Cape Verde, Kenya, Mozambique, Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

In Europe, Hungary and the United Kingdom celebrate such a day.

Here in Namibia, Heroes' Day is marked on 26 August. The day is a public holiday and this year fell in the middle of the week, on a Wednesday.

A heroes' day commemoration often marks the date of a significant event in a country's history or coincides with the birthday of a national hero or heroine.

In Namibia, like in Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Cape Verde, the day marks the start of the struggle for independence.

It honours the many who died in the process of attaining nationhood.

But Angola's heroes' day falls on the birthday of that country's national hero and first president, Agostinho Neto.

Across the world, in countries where a heroes' day is observed, celebrations will traditionally commence with a wreath-laying ceremony by the head of state, followed by other dignitaries. Speeches are made to remind the younger generations of the day's importance and significance.

It is important for any nation to reflect on the heroic deeds of individuals who placed service above self - those who were prepared to make personal sacrifices, many the supreme sacrifice, which is to die for a cause in service of their motherland.

That is part of a country's history. So much can be learnt from the past as it will guide future deeds and actions.

A hero is defined as a person of noble character, and is recognised for a courageous act he or she may have performed.

An individual becomes a hero in the opinion of others for their special achievements or personal qualities.

Recently, the highly respected Martin Shipanga was laid to rest. He was accorded national hero status in recognition of his contribution to education and business, pre- and post-independence.

But what about the heroes of the present and the future? A living person can also be a hero.

During this Covid-19 pandemic we should remember the heroes and heroines among us.

Doctors, nurses, and allied healthcare professionals, including their support staff.

Toiling away over long hours and doing so often in trying conditions, with many challenges and limitations encountered during the execution of their duties.

But being heroes of the present does not start and should not end with Covid-19.

We should also reflect on the scores of unrecognised individuals in a community doing good deeds. We see them, but seldom spare a thought. We just take them for granted.

They are those everyday heroes and heroines who routinely care for the less fortunate in a community. They seek no glory and do what they do, be it to feed, clothe, administer physically or spiritually, care and comfort.

They do so out of love for their fellow human beings.

Next time we see the day as just another public holiday, pause for a moment and consider the real meaning and purpose of Heroes' Day.

* Danny Meyer is reachable at [email protected]