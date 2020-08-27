Namibia: Amupanda Dumps 'Corrupt' Swapo

THE mass resignation of people who sympathise with the Affirmative Repositioning movement could have a detrimental effect on Swapo's political future, analysts say.

Yesterday, AR leader Job Amupanda and Walvis Bay Urban constituency councillor Knowledge Ipinge were among a host of young people who announced their resignation from the ruling party on social media.

Amupanda said he is leaving Swapo because the party is corrupt and its leaders keep resisting change.

"Corrupt South West Africa is a conglomeration of thieves and aspiring thieves, and efforts to cleanse it, as we have been doing over the years, have been met with concrete and steel resistance by the corrupt elite governing South West Africa," Amupanda said on social media.

The resignations coincided with Heroes' Day yesterday.

Austin Samupwa, executive director of Swapo, said the party is yet to receive resignation letters.

Political commentator Ndumba Kamwanyah said the resignation of AR leaders could suggest "something is wrong within the Swapo party".

He said it was a good move by AR leaders to leave Swapo because it gives people who want to support the AR, but could not because of its association with Swapo, the freedom to do that.

"Maybe due to the current division and the impact of the Fishrot scandal, it could eat from Swapo's support and membership. That division within the party could also in some way lead to Swapo members casting a protest vote at this year's elections," Kamwanyah said.

Other notable AR activists who left Swapo yesterday include Dimbulukeni Nauyoma and George Kambala.

Amupanda, a former Swapo Party Youth League spokesperson, together with Nauyoma and Kambala were controversially kicked out of Swapo for their occupation of a piece of land at Kleine Kuppe in the capital in November 2014.

They launched Affirmative Repositioning, a radical movement advocating change to improve the socio-economic conditions of the urban youth, following their suspension.

The AR's main focus over the years has been urban land reform, housing and corruption.

There have been calls for the movement to register as a political party, with critics suggesting the movement operates like a political party.

AR as an organisation has been recognised by the Electoral Commission of Namibia as eligible to participate in this year's local authority elections at three major towns - Windhoek, Swakopmund and Walvis Bay.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The resignation of AR sympathisers follows another group of Swapo members resigning earlier this year.

These members were led by local dentist Panduleni Itula, who formed his own political party, the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC).

Itula was expelled from the party after challenging Swapo president Hage Geingob at last year's presidential elections as an independent candidate.

SWAPO UNMOVED

Meanwhile, veteran Swapo member Kazenambo Kazenambo was not moved by the resignation of Amupanda and others yesterday, saying it is their democratic right to do so.

Kazenambo yesterday said the move does not change the party's support base significantly, because 'Swapo members don't live on social media'.

He said AR sympathisers comprise only a fraction of the party and that the party is signing more young people as new members on a daily basis.

He said those who wish for Swapo's downfall will be 'so disappointed come November'.

"I am unmoved, and thousands of Swapo members are unmoved. Swapo members do not live on social media. This is a rural country. For you to tell me that people are leaving on social media is irrelevant," Kazenambo said.

"People join and leave Swapo, but Swapo remained. In the 90s CoD left Swapo and the party remained solid and strong. In the 2000s RDP left Swapo and the party remained popular and we intensified the struggle. Follow the history. People can leave Swapo now and some will join Swapo."