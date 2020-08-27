Zimbabwe: Misred Dismisses Matutu Affair

27 August 2020
263Chat (Harare)

Popular radio and television personality Samantha "Misred" Musa has dismissed rumours of her romantic entanglement with former ZANU-PF deputy youth secretary, Lewis Matutu.

In a recent rant on social media, responding to a fan who in the comment box had waded on the rumour the ZiFM Stereo presenter refuted the claims warning the public from peddling these lies.

"Ndati ndikubatsireyi, I'm not with him. I think it's because handidi kutaura zvakawanda so people think it's ok to lie. It's sad that any man I stand next to, I'm assumed dating. Handichato bvumirwa kuziva murume ka. All this needs to stop! First and last time I'm talking about this," warned Musa.

(Just because I don't respond to your lies, it doesn't make it ok. It's sad that any man I stand next to, I'm assumed dating. It appears like a crime knowing a man.)

Rumours sparked after a video of woman with Red's resemblance cosying up with Matutu hit social media. To a majority of social media users, the video validated why Musa appeared to side with ZANU PF in her sentiments to a Ghanian radio where she said social media's trending #ZimbabweanLivesMatter was exaggerating the actual events on the ground.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.