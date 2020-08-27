Malawi: Form Committees to Be Dissolving Child Marriages - Kaliati

27 August 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Salome Gangire

Mzuzu — Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Patricia Kaliati has urged district councils in the country to form committees that will be dissolving child marriages in their communities.

Kaliati was speaking Wednesday at Doroba Community Savings and Investment Promotion (COMSIP) Cooperative in Mzuzu where she toured a milk processing facility.

She advised women who are members of the cooperative to be economically empowered for them to take care of their families without depending on their husbands on every household need.

"When a woman is financially empowered, she can fend for her family thereby reducing incidences of child marriages," said Kaliati.

She said one of the means to end child marriages is to form a committee that will be dissolving such marriages and send back the children to school when they re-open as is the case in Machinga.

The call comes amid rising cases of child marriages and teenage pregnancies following the closure of schools due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kaliati also emphasised on the need for women role models to be visiting communities to inspire girl learners to remain in school.

"We would want the girls and boys to learn and stay long in school so that once they are through with their education, they can make informed and rightful decisions on when to get married, how many children to have and the type of life they would like to lead," she said.

The minister warned that government will not hesitate to arrest parents who marry off under aged children.

Earlier, chairperson of the cooperative, Jester Kaluba asked government to connect electricity to the facility as the use of the diesel generated power has proved to be very expensive in running the cooperative.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.