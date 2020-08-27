Zimbabwe: UMC Donates Covid-19 Materials to 20 Buhera Schools

United Methodist Church (UMC) donated personal protection, sanitary and cleaning products on Tuesday to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education in Buhera for distribution to 20 schools in an effort to assist them to prevent the spread of Covid-19 when schools re-open.

Through its charitable arm - Chabadza Community Development Programme (CCDP) the donation included buckets, face masks, latex gloves, 300 litres of liquid soap and calendars.

Buhera - the poorest district in Manicaland which is wholly communal and perennially depends on food aid has since recorded 15 cases of the disease including two deaths.

UMC district superintendent Rev Diana Matikiti handed the donation to the local Covid-19 response chairperson, Buhera district administrator Freeman Mavhiza who said some schools in the district were in very impoverished communities that they needed bailout if children are to be safe.

"This is a shot in the arm. Some of our communities are so impoverished that its this kind of support that will make children safe when they return to school," Mavhiza said.

District education schools' inspector Godfrey Chibwanda said although there is still a lot of schools to be covered the schools that benefitted from the donations are in some of the most impoverished communities.

"We are very grateful for the assistance and we hope by the time we open all schools will be totally safe for both our pupils and teaching staff," Chibwanda said.

Speaking during a roadshow campaign to raise awareness in Murambinda growth point and surrounding rural areas a CCDP director Rev Musafare Mususa urged everyone with the means to assist to support need communities in whatever way they can.

"This is a crucial time in the history of humanity, we have not been spared from the effects of this pandemic and its crucial for everyone who can assist to do so in whatever way they can.

"We all need to do whatever it takes to ensure we overcome this battle. The coronavirus, if not stemmed, will have a huge negative impact on the most vulnerable communities, and poses a risk to efforts and progress to defeat poverty," Rev Mususa said.

Coronavirus is having a devastating impact on people living all over the world, but is already proving to be catastrophic for families living in poverty, those with poor medical facilities, and where children whose health is already compromised by malnutrition.