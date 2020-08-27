Namibia: 15 Years for Killing Friend With Brick

27 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

An AUS resident who killed a friend by throwing a brick at his head was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment.

Kobus Niklaaste (43) was sentenced in the Keetmanshoop Regional Court last Friday.

Chief magistrate Philanda Christiaan sentenced him to 18 years' imprisonment, of which three years were suspended for five years on condition he is not found guilty of committing the same offence during the period of suspension.

Niklaaste was charged with murdering his friend Ivan Josef Engelbrecht at Aus in the //Kharas region on 28 February 2015.

Engelbrecht was killed when Niklaaste threw a brick at his head during a quarrel over alcohol after the two men had been drinking together at Niklaaste's house.

The brick caused Engelbrecht's death.

Niklaaste was charged with murder. He denied guilt at the start of his trial, but was convicted on the charge.

Christiaan said although Niklaaste had no direct intent to kill Engelbrecht, the reckless manner in which he committed the offence increased his "moral blameworthiness".

She said a lengthy custodial sentence was necessary to send a strong deterrent message to would-be perpetrators.

The magistrate said Niklaaste was sincerely remorseful and the court believed there was no likelihood he would commit a similar offence again.

Public prosecutor Abel Manyando represented the state.

Niklaaste was represented by legal aid lawyer Stefan Coetzee.

