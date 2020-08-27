Malawi: Phalombe Communities Rate Cavwoc Project Successes Highly

Phalombe, August 27, Communities in Phalombe have hailed a project being implemented by Centre for Alternatives for Victimized Women and Children (CAVWOC), saying the intervention has registered enormous success in enhancing young people's access to sexual reproductive health (SRH) services.

Community structures involved in a project called Improving Girls' Access to Sexual Reproductive Health Services and Information (IGASi) made the observation on Wednesday during a review meeting in the district.

One of the male champions, Patrick Zomba said since the inception of the project in 2017 there have been great changes in the way girls and young women access SRH services in the areas of traditional authorities (T/A) Jenala and Nazombe where the three year project is being implemented.

Zomba, from T/A Jenala, said the positive impacts of the project can be clearly seen from the reduction of teenage pregnancies and early marriages among school going and out-of-school youths in the area.

"Before the project, the situation was worse because most of the girls here dropped out of school due to pregnancies and many others entered into unplanned marriages," Zomba said.

"However, due to the IGASi Project we have seen a great improvement which can be attributed to access to Youth Friendly Health Services (YFHS) at health centres as facilitated by the project," he added.

YFHS focal person and nurse at Mkhwayi Health Centre, Godfrey Chikopa said according to the facility's appraisal the IGASi Project has achieved over 70 percent of its targets in improving girls' access to SRH services.

Project Officer for CAVWOC in Phalombe, Linda Alimoso said it was pleasing that the community acknowledges the organization's successes, urging various partners to embrace the project's concept and use it for sustenance of the gains.

"As an organization, we may not be here forever, but we'll always be proud if our interventions are carried on by the local structures so that they continue bearing fruits," Alimoso said.

IGASi Project which will end in November 2020 is being implemented under the overall goal of reducing barriers that prevent girls from accessing SRH services.