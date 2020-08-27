Zimbabwe: Govt Grants Six-Months Paid Sick Leave for Civil Servants Who Test Positive for Covid-19

27 August 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

The government has committed to take care of civil servants who test positive for Covid-19 while on duty.

Public Service Commission Secretary Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe, who announced the change, said the commission was looking at several adjustments to protect its workers.

"We have adjusted a lot of things to protect our workers, such as for how long can you be ill and still being paid a full salary. It has been adjusted from 90 days to 180 days. It is an adjustment of what is normal," he said.

"There is normal coverage of the medical expenses for all civil servants, and we are also taking care of the medical expenses for frontline workers," he said.

"We have said most Government workers should work from home. You will recall that we said 15 percent should report for their workplaces physically and that move is receiving huge support.

"We realized that there is a need for more adjustments to cater for those who are going to work, risking their health and life to provide essential services to the people. As the government we are very grateful for the sacrifices and effort being put by our workers during this period," added Ambassador Wutawunashe.

According to the report from Tuesday, the country's recovery rate is at 82%.

Realizing the sacrifices and the risk associated with the frontline workers and essential services, the government says over and above meeting their medical expenses, they will be given more time to recuperate.

