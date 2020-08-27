South Africa: Integrity Commission Summons to Ace Magashule Sets Stage for Fiery Anti-Corruption Special ANC NEC Meeting

analysis

The special sitting of the ANC NEC is also expected to deal with the appointment of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, who faces multiple counts of fraud but was still sworn in as a provincial MP earlier this month.

The ANC'S Integrity Commission has summoned the party's secretary-general Ace Magashule to appear before it to answer questions about a television interview. In July, he told Newzroom Afrika that he would not step down despite numerous allegations about his activities as Free State premier.

(For an account of the activities, this webinar with Pieter-Louis Myburgh who wrote the book Gangster State about Magashule is a great primer.)

"The Integrity Commission had initially hoped to meet with you to discuss and clarify the interview with you on Saturday 29 August 2020. We were however advised that there is a Special NEC scheduled for 28 to 30 August 2020. We, therefore, request your audience at any time... during the coming week (1-5 September)," says the letter.

The Integrity Commission's chairperson George Mashamba, who signed the letter, believes that Magashule's television remarks went against the grain of the Commission's wide mandate to restore the party's reputation and also against the anti-corruption campaign the ANC...