South Africa: Integrity Commission Summons to Ace Magashule Sets Stage for Fiery Anti-Corruption Special ANC NEC Meeting

27 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

The special sitting of the ANC NEC is also expected to deal with the appointment of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, who faces multiple counts of fraud but was still sworn in as a provincial MP earlier this month.

The ANC'S Integrity Commission has summoned the party's secretary-general Ace Magashule to appear before it to answer questions about a television interview. In July, he told Newzroom Afrika that he would not step down despite numerous allegations about his activities as Free State premier.

(For an account of the activities, this webinar with Pieter-Louis Myburgh who wrote the book Gangster State about Magashule is a great primer.)

"The Integrity Commission had initially hoped to meet with you to discuss and clarify the interview with you on Saturday 29 August 2020. We were however advised that there is a Special NEC scheduled for 28 to 30 August 2020. We, therefore, request your audience at any time... during the coming week (1-5 September)," says the letter.

The Integrity Commission's chairperson George Mashamba, who signed the letter, believes that Magashule's television remarks went against the grain of the Commission's wide mandate to restore the party's reputation and also against the anti-corruption campaign the ANC...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mali Junta Denies Wanting Three-Year Transitional Rule

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.