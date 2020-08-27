Namibia: City Accused of Ignoring Paratus Court Order

TELECOMMUNICATIONS company Paratus says threats by the City of Windhoek to interfere with their operations breaches a court order handed down in March this year.

The municipality accused Paratus in court of illegaly digging trenches along streets to install fibre optic cabling across about 35 kilometres.

Fibre optics are used to enable and speed up internet services, among others.

Suspended City of Windhoek information technology manager Reckliff Kandjiriomuini last month wrote to Paratus, accusing it of deliberately ignoring municipal laws by continuously digging trenches on municipal land.

The letter was addressed to Paratus chief executive officer Barney Harmse on 2 July 2020.

Paratus Namibia's managing director, Andrew Hall, confirmed they received the letter from the City of Windhoek to stop the laying of fibre cables - an instruction that is in defiance of a High Court judgement.

"The said judgement interdicted the council of the City of Windhoek from interfering with Paratus' operations. Their previous City Police action was declared unlawful. Furthermore, a cost order was made against the City, which to date they have not paid," he said.

Hall said they have conformed to all relevant requirements of the Communications Act when installing the cables.

He said all sites have been correctly rehabilitated to exacting engineering standards, and tests have been conducted by an International Organisation for Standardisation-certified independent laboratory to ensure reinstatement has been done according to standard practice.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (Cran) this year awarded the municipality a class comprehensive telecommunications service licence which was challenged by telecommunication industry players such as MTC, Telecom Namibia and Paratus.

Hall said they will continue in their quest to connect Namibia and Africa by way of continuous investment in infrastructure to promote economic development and growth.

"Through this investment we create jobs for many Namibians either directly or indirectly. This comes at a time when our economy is on its knees and in urgent need of resuscitation," he said.

"The private sector in Namibia plays a key role in the well-being of our country's economy through development, job creation and tax contributions. It is of vital importance that both the public and private sector fulfil their roles and responsibilities by working together towards a developed and prosperous Namibia for all its citizens," Hall said.