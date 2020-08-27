Namibia: Bank Windhoek ATMs Get More Convenient

BANK Windhoek last Friday installed its first cash deposit-taking automated teller machine (ATM) at its Katutura branch in Windhoek.

This makes the bank the second commercial bank in Namibia with this function, after FNB Namibia.

"As a wholly owned Namibian financial institution, we have heard our stakeholders' and customers' call to allow them the convenience of depositing cash at an ATM," says Bank Windhoek's chief operating officer, Franco Pretorius.

According to the bank's 2019 report, it has around 130 ATMs, 248 cash-express ATMs, and 54 branches countrywide.

While the installation of this facility at the bank's Katutura branch is the first, it will be rolled out countrywide once the system proves successful.

The bank says ATMs will also offer prepaid purchase services, which will be available in eight languages: English, Afrikaans, Damara/Nama, German, Otjiherero, Oshiwambo, Rukwangali and Silozi.