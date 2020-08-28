Nigeria: AfDB - Adesina to Begin New Term September

AfDB
African Development Bank (AfDB) president Akinwumi Adesina addresses a press conference at the G7 Summit in Biarritz, south-western France in 2019.
27 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oladeinde Olawoyin

The newly re-elected president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwunmi Adesina, will begin his new term on September 1.

Mr Adesina was re-elected for a second five-year term as president of the bank on Thursday.

The bank conducted the election at its annual meeting held via video link on Thursday.

Mr Adesina became president of the Abidjan-based bank in 2015.

He had served as Nigeria's agriculture minister under the administration of the former president, Goodluck Jonathan.

The bank said in a statement Thursday that Mr Adesina gained 100 per cent of votes cast. The AfDB boss ran unopposed.

At the bank's meeting on Wednesday, Mr Adesina pledged to reach out to and engage with stakeholders of the bank to ensure stability and progress. "I would like to sincerely thank you all, our esteemed Governors, under the excellent leadership and wisdom of the Chairperson, Minister Niale Kaba, for joining hands to steady the Bank," he said. "I am proud of the African Development Bank and the strength of our governance systems.

I am proud of each and every shareholder of the Bank who challenged and made us all better. Our experience has made us better and stronger. Our challenges, though difficult, have become our gain. "But it's not been easy... I will reach out... I will engage... We will HEAL... "

Earlier in the year, Mr Adesina was in the eye of the storm over sundry allegations of misconduct.

In a petition by the group of whistleblowers, the AfDB boss was accused of 20 breaches of the bank's code of conduct but the bank found the allegations to be "frivolous".

He was thereafter cleared of the allegations.

Shortly after he was re-elected on Thursday, Mr Adesina expressed appreciation to shareholders for the collective trust and support. "It is yet another call for selfless service to Africa and the African Development Bank, to which I will passionately devote myself," he said. "The future beckons us for a more developed Africa and a much stronger and resilient African Development Bank Group. We will build on the strong foundations of success in the past five years, while further strengthening the institution, for greater effectiveness and impacts."

