Nigeria: Govt Created 168,000 Jobs Through Dam, Irrigation Projects - Minister

The ministry of Water Resources has created a total number of 57,261 direct jobs and 111,588 indirect jobs through the various dam, irrigation and water supply projects completed by the ministry.

Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, who gave the hint said the ministry was determined and would not relent in improving access to potable water, reduce incidence of water borne diseases, as well as tackle poverty through provision of food security, irrigation agriculture.

He noted: "In line with Mr. President's desire to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years, the Ministry has ensured that both direct and indirect jobs are created in the Implementation of its projects/programmes.

"A total of 57,261 direct jobs and 111,588 indirect jobs have been created through the various dam, irrigation and water supply projects completed within the reporting period".

Speaking during a virtual press briefing in Abuja on his stewardship in the first year of his second tenure in office from August 2019 till date, Adamu said the ministry had left no stone unturned in the implementation of water resources projects and programmes, while tackling the problems of unemployment and insecurity challenges facing the nation.

Adamu noted that although the target may be a herculean task, the ministry will push further to sustain the laudable landmark in the water sector and other aspects in ensuring the realisation of the 'Next Level Agenda' programme of the Buhari administration.

He stated that so far, the agenda is borne out of three cardinal issues of economic diversification, social inclusiveness and security which are succinctly aligned with the vision, mission and mandate of the ministry.

Adamu said in the last one year in office, two dams have been completed namely Amauzari Dam in IMO State and Amla Otukpo Earth Dam in Benue State respectively.

According to him, this have brought about through the WASH Action Plan, the provision of 34 water supply projects; construction of 159 Rural Water Supply Schemes in the North-East, IDPs camps and some federal institutions and establishments, full commencement of the PEWASH Programme with the award of contracts for the construction/rehabilitation/upgrading of 895 water supply schemes in 10 states of Imo, Katsina, Jigawa, Plateau, Zamfara, Sokoto, Ondo, Osun, Delta and Bauchi.

Adamu said in all, these have resulted in additional 2.4million Nigerians gaining access to potable water supply.

He explained that the flagship of The Partnership for Expanded Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (PEWASH), launched in 2016, has resulted in 33 state governments actively involved in endorsing the PEWASH protocols, while the other 3 states, FCT inclusive, are enjoined to be part of the moving train in accordance with Sustainable Development Goals.

"Moving forward, the Ministry is poised to consolidate on past gains to set the water sector on the path of enviable growth and development

He listed some of targets of the ministry to included completion of some dams by December, 2020 namely "Mangu Dam, Plateau State (89% completion), Adada Dam, Enugu Sate (90% completion), Gadau/Lafia Zigau, Bauchi State (80% completion), Ingawa/Dallaji, Katsina Sate (70% completion)".

Others are "compliance with provisions of the Water Resources Master plan for all future major projects; implementation of the Action Plan on Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) as approved by the Federal Executive Council and the PEWASH programme, in order to attain the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of Access to Water Supply and Sanitation (SDG 6) for all by Year 2030 and rigorous implementation of the "Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet" Campaign nationwide, towards ending Open Defecation in Nigeria by 2025"