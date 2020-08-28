Africa: AfDB Presidency - Adesina Re-Elected With 100% Votes of Regional, Non Regional Members

AfDB
African Development Bank (AfDB) President Akinwumi Adesina (file photo).
27 August 2020
Leadership (Abuja)

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina has been re-elected to serve a second five-year term as President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) with 100 per cent votes of all regional and non-regional members of the Bank.

The Chairperson of the Board of Governors of the Bank, Mrs Niale Kaba announced this after the election conducted virtually on Thursday.

Adesina was first elected President of the Bank on May 28, 2015 and would begin his new term of another five years on September 1.

Kaba said she was delighted that the Board of Governors had re-elected Adesina for a second term in office.

"As shareholders, we strongly support the Bank and we will give him all the necessary support to carry forward and implement his compelling vision for the Bank over the next five years," she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adesina's first term focused on a bold new agenda for the Bank Group based on five development priorities known as the High 5s.

The High 5s are Light up and Power Africa, Feed Africa, Industrialise Africa, Integrate Africa, and Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa.

NAN recalls that the AfDB president had on Wednesday said the Bank achieved impactful results on the lives of 335 million Africans, including 18 million people with access to electricity, while 141 million people benefited from improved agricultural technologies for food security.

According to him, 15 million people have access to finance from private investments, 101 million people provided with access to improved transport and 60 million people gained access to water and sanitation.

The Bank has maintained its AAA-ratings by all major global credit rating agencies for five years in a row while the Board of Governors of the Bank Group approved a 125 per cent increase in the General Capital of the Bank.

The capital rose from 93 billion dollars to 208 billion dollars, the largest in the history of the Bank. (NAN)

Read the original article on Leadership.

More on This
AfDB Votes Adesina In for Second Term as President
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Ratings Agency Gives AfDB Thumbs Up
AfDB - Support for Adesina's Reelection Continues to Grow
African Development Bank Completes Two-Day Annual Meeting Online
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.