Nigeria: PENGASSAN Tasks Govt On PIB, Economic Recovery Amidst Covid-19

Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), has urged the federal government to come up with a roadmap that will prevent a total collapse of the economy from the global effects of the COVID1 9 pandemic.

President of Union, Engr. Ndukaku Michael Ohaeri, while speaking at the 6th Triennial National Delegates' Conference of PENGASSAN in Abuja, also called on government to speed up the passage of Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) and also addressed the worsening security challenge in the country a serious attention.

PENGASSAN also cautioned that no investor would want to invest where the security of his investment and staff are not guaranteed or where there is high cost of doing business.

He said "The security and energy challenges if not tackled, will continue to negatively hamper all efforts of the government as no sane investor would want to invest where the security of his investment and staff are not guaranteed or where there is high cost of doing business due to poor electricity supply and same applies to tourists."

The union went on to advised; "The Economic Advisory Council should come up with economic recovery and growth roadmap that will prevent a total collapse of the economy from the global effects of the COVID1 9 pandemic."

PENGASSAN also said, "We encourage the National Assembly to resolve the challenges that have characterized the non-passage of the PIB in the past. The non-passage of the PIB has denied Nigeria lots of benefits that could have accrued to it from the hydrocarbon industry. Nigeria has lost so much revenue that could have accrued to the government coffer, as existing Investments are stalled and potential investors scared of coming.

"It beats our imagination that many countries that started this same process of legislation for their Oil and Gas industry behind Nigeria have completed same and now savouring the taste of the exercise.

"We appeal to the Government, especially the Technical Committee putting finishing touches to the new PIB to ensure greater stakeholder engagement to improve the final outcome of the bill before being sent to the National Assembly for consideration and passage.

"The passage of this very important piece of legislation will give room for meaningful progress to be made in the Oil and Gas industry in particular and Nigeria in general."

On the issue of Integrated Personal Payroll Information System (IPPIS), the Union said; "We have observed with dismay the reluctance and opacity of the office of the IPPIS in the enrolment of PENGASSAN members. The Association had severally yielded to the demands of the IPPIS in spite of obvious loss of confidence in the workability of the platform.

"Our Association picked hole in the authority's stoppage of salaries of PENGASSAN members, which led to industrial unrest in the Nation's Oil and Gas sector and calls for continuous engagement with a view to amicable resolution of our members' concern."