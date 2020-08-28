Nigeria: Northeast Humanitarian Hub Graduates 800 Female Trainees

The North-East Humanitarian Innovation Hub, in Yola has graduated 800 women who presented the first cohorts of trainees from the innovation hub's women codeprenuer program in Adamawa state.

The event chaired by Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, was funded by her ministry to tackle local challenges in the region.

The lunch of the hub in 2018, has been focused on leveraging technology and social innovation where tremendous success involving the lunch printing of a 3D printing lab and internship program, provision of prosthetic limbs to ten (10) beneficiaries including 9-year old Mohammed and DSP Adamu, a service police officer among other beneficiaries were achieved in the last three years.

Free women coding and entrepreneurship program for 100 women organized in 2019 to be expanded to 6000 across the Northeastern states before the end of this year was already on course.

Tijjani Modibbo, founder, said the hub also won the lion prize at the Venice Film festival in Italy for the documentary 'Daughters of Chibok' which was funded by the hub.

He said the hub is partnering with AIME Australia to mentor over 100-post primary school children.

The program is designed to help women and girls to develop skills and competencies to better compete in the workforce and bridge the gender gap in ICT and workforce

The hub offer courses including Get Connected, Be Your Own Boss, IT Essentials, IoT fundermentals and Enterpriship inline with the vision to train and empower women.

The Minister was led on the tour of the facilities by Founder and Co-founder Ahmad Tijjani Modibbo and Mary Igbazua and was joined by the state leaders.

The Minister met with students, entrepreneurs and members of the humanitarian development sector who have benefited from the innovation hub during the visit.

Tanimu Zakaria an ICT graduate, hopes to use the knowledge acquired to set up a business centre as his means of his livelihood.