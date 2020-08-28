South Africa: Ramaphosa Moots New Corruption Busters and Procurement Rules

28 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

President Cyril Ramaphosa took a firm anti-corruption message to the House on Thursday. He drew a line in the sand, from Covid-19 tender corruption to public servants doing business with the state. But DA interim leader John Steenhuisen quipped that the line was 'drawn in invisible ink'.

From the podium of the National Assembly, President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed during Thursday's question session that his administration is looking at establishing a Scorpions-style outfit to join investigating and prosecuting mandates.

"We are gravitating towards [a body] with investigative powers as well as prosecuting powers... what used to be called the Scorpions. We are busy looking at how we are bringing that to life."

Daily Maverick understands there is a level of frustration in some circles of government over the lack of a coordinated outfit to tackle corruption. Despite the multi-disciplinary Anti-Corruption Task Team (ATCC), established in October 2010, and various agreements, cooperation between law enforcement agencies is at best sporadic.

Already the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) has backed establishing a new multi-disciplinary anti-corruption unit, according to an official statement issued on 4 August:

"The NEC called upon the ANC-led government urgently to establish a permanent multi-disciplinary agency to...

