South Africa: The Staff Shortage At Schools Has Reached a Crisis Point, Say Unions

Learners are screened during the reopening of schools in South Africa.

analysis

On Monday millions of learners joined Grade 7 and Grade 12 learners and returned to school after a five-month break due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, teacher unions say that many school principals report operating with a drastically reduced staff, mainly caused by the non-replacement of those who were granted concessions to work from home due to living with comorbid illnesses.

At the height of the debate around the reopening of schools, teachers, parents and civil society alike flagged the shortage of teaching staff as one of the threats that would impede education when learners returned to school.

"We told the department when they closed for the break they now have the opportunity to get things in place. But now the crisis is there are classes with no teachers," said Basil Manuel, the executive director of the National Professional Teachers' Organisation (Naptosa).

Educators in the public schooling system can apply to work from home if they have comorbidities or are aged 64 years and above.

This stems from an agreement entered into by the Department of Basic Education (DBE), teacher unions and the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC).

Applications are submitted to districts, which then grant or deny the concession....