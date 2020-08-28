South Africa: The Staff Shortage At Schools Has Reached a Crisis Point, Say Unions

GCIS/Flickr
Learners are screened during the reopening of schools in South Africa.
27 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ayanda Mthethwa

On Monday millions of learners joined Grade 7 and Grade 12 learners and returned to school after a five-month break due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, teacher unions say that many school principals report operating with a drastically reduced staff, mainly caused by the non-replacement of those who were granted concessions to work from home due to living with comorbid illnesses.

At the height of the debate around the reopening of schools, teachers, parents and civil society alike flagged the shortage of teaching staff as one of the threats that would impede education when learners returned to school.

"We told the department when they closed for the break they now have the opportunity to get things in place. But now the crisis is there are classes with no teachers," said Basil Manuel, the executive director of the National Professional Teachers' Organisation (Naptosa).

Educators in the public schooling system can apply to work from home if they have comorbidities or are aged 64 years and above.

This stems from an agreement entered into by the Department of Basic Education (DBE), teacher unions and the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC).

Applications are submitted to districts, which then grant or deny the concession....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.