Nigeria: NIWA Inaugurates 36-Seater Ferryboat in Kebbi State

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has inaugurated a 36-seater ferry boat at Yelwa - Yauri, Kebbi State.

Speaking at the unveiling of the boat, the Managing Director of NIWA, Dr. George Moghalu, acknowledged the support given to NIWA by the Yauri Emirate council in fulfilling its official responsibilities.

He thanked the Senator representing the district, Senator Bala Ibn Na'Allah for his commitment and desire to create the enabling environment for water transportation to grow.

"The importance of water transportation cannot be over emphasised for both facilitating the transportation of cargos and personnel in strengthening our economy and at the same time exploring tourism potentials of water transportation. I am also appealing to the government of Kebbi State to encourage NIWA by assisting it to ensure companies, organizations and the public that are using NIWA's Right of Ways which is one hundred metres perpendicular from the point of River must made to pay their legitimate fees," he said.

In his speech, Na'Allah promised to bring more developments to his people as the ferry being commissioned is just the beginning as two more ferries are on their way coming, one from Lagos and the other from China.

He also said, in addition to the Jetties he has built before in the Area, he was also planning in conjunction with NIWA to build a ferry terminal.

Earlier, the Managing Director of NIWA paid a courtesy call to the Emir of Yauri, during the visit the Emir raised three critical issues in the areas of litigations, clearing of water hyacinth/removal of wrecks and the development of the Inland Waterways for the optimum benefit of his people.