South Africa: Officials Seek to Improve Bloem Court Services

27 August 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Thembi Siweya and Free State MEC of Police, Roads and Transport, Sam Mashinini, today visited the Bloemfontein Magistrate Court to assess the impact of COVID-19 on service delivery, with a special focus on the dedicated Sexual Offences Court.

During the presentation by the court management, Siweya identified infrastructure and structural challenges which have the potential to hamper efficient service delivery.

The Deputy Minister said the court needs to review its structure to accommodate more intermediaries to support victims of gender-based violence, as they testify at the Sexual Offences Court.

Officials in the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation will work closely with the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development and the Department of Public works to assist with the infrastructure challenge.

Despite these challenges, the court has made strides to reduce its case backlog and assist in dealing with gender-based violence.

Siweya and Mashinini were pleased with the court's level of compliance to COVID-19 regulations.

"It's important that all our institutions continue to comply with COVID-19 health protocols and protect the lives of all public servants.

"We must be able to continue to serve our people. Sexual Offences Courts, in particular, are important for us to deal with the scourge of gender-based violence," said Siweya.

A dedicated Sexual Offences Court is a critical intervention in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide, as it is specifically designed to reduce secondary victimisation and create a conducive space for survivors to share their testimonies.

In July, Siweya witnessed first-hand the implementation of COVID-19 plans at a Sexual Offences Court in Limpopo. Siweya was pleased with the level of compliance at the Nebo Magistrate Court.

At the time, Siweya said it is necessary that dedicated sexual offences courts continue to function optimally.

The visits to the courts are a response to the President's pronouncement that all Ministers and Deputy Ministers be deployed to various districts in the country to monitor compliance with COVID-19 regulations.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.