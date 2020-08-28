South Africa: Northern Cape Accident Claims Seven Lives

27 August 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Road crash investigators from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) are investigating the cause of a horror accident that claimed seven lives on Thursday morning.

The accident, involving an ambulance, happened in the Northern Cape.

According to the RTMC, the crash happened when the ambulance collided with a sedan on the N4 between Kuruman and Khathu.

"The occupants of the sedan had apparently stolen sheep and they panicked when they saw an approaching ambulance," said the corporation in a statement.

The driver of the sedan, attempted to do an illegal U-turn on the road, resulting in the ambulance crashing into the vehicle.

Seven people, who were in the sedan, died on the scene and there were two injuries from the ambulance. Seven sheep carcasses were discovered inside the sedan.

A case of culpable homicide will be investigated by the South African Police in Kathu.

The RTMC will work with the police to determine all factors that may have contributed to the crash.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

