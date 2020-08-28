Rwanda-Israel Alumni Form Organisation to Network

The Israel Embassy in Rwanda on Tuesday, August 25, launched Shalom Club Rwanda- an alumni of Rwandan students who graduated from Israel.

Held with adherence to Covid-19 preventive measures, the ceremony was attended by Israel's Ambassador to Rwanda, Ron Adam, Rwandans who graduated from Israel, a delegate from the Ministry of Agriculture (Minagri) and other stakeholders.

Highlighting the importance of Shalom Club Rwanda, Ambassador Adam noted that it will help graduates connect among themselves and with relevant stakeholders in the agricultural sector.

He said: "This platform will help graduates to network among themselves, share ideas and experience, as they also connect with the Israel's Embassy in Rwanda and other relevant stakeholders in the sector of agriculture for any help."

"We hope that the alumni will also help graduates to further leverage the skills acquired from Israel and continue to be of benefit to the country at large," He added.

According to Ambassador Adam, such alumni organisations exist in 135 countries across the world.

Amani Mbonigaba, one of the graduates who is now the Head of AGRIWIN, an enterprise that provides quality fruit seedlings and consultancy said that the alumni organisation is timely.

He said: "Normally, we could graduate from Israel, come back and everyone goes their way. But with this alumni network, we look forward to sharing different experiences amongst ourselves and with the help of other stakeholders be able to develop the agriculture sector of our country."

Over 700 graduates who have completed education from Israel since 2013 are expected to join the alumni.

According to Jean Claude Musabyimana, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, the country is thankful for this opportunity given to young people.

"We are grateful to the Government of Israel for the opportunity given to Rwandan students to go and acquire more improved skills in Israel and come back to better transform the country's agriculture sector," he said at the occasion.

He added that: "We hope that this alumni organisation will help graduates to work together and put to use what they studied, as they also take advantage of various opportunities the government of Rwanda has put in place to help youth implement their feasible business ideas."