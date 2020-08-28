Rwanda: King Faisal Hospital Gets New CEO

King Faisal Hospital has appointed a new Chief Executive, Prof. Miliard Derbew, an Ethiopian national with over 30 years' experience in the health and medical sectors.

According to a statement by the facility, Derbew brings on board experience from previous capacities including health administrator, medical doctor, Professor, University don, researcher and health activist.

Prof. Derbew is a Professor of Pediatrics Surgery previously at Addis Ababa University.

He has previously chaired the College of Surgeons of East, Central and Southern Africa, an independent body that fosters postgraduate education in surgery and provides surgical training throughout the region of East, Central and Southern Africa.

The position was previously held by Dr. Edgar Kalimba who was acting Chief Executive. Dr. Kalimba will henceforth serve as Deputy Chief Executive.

Commenting on the new appointment, Prof. Jacob Souogpui, the hospital's Board Chairperson said that Prof. Derbew has the medical experience to help drive King Faisal Hospital to the next level of growth.

Dr. Kalimba who will deputize Prof. Derbew said that over the past one year since the hospital went under new management, the team has made much progress creating a foundation for growth.

He said that under the leadership of Prof. Derbew they hope to take the facility to the next levels of growth.

The new Chief Executive said that he looks forward to working with the pool of talent at King Faisal towards its goals and plans.