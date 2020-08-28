Nigeria's Covid-19 Cases Rise By 296 to 53,317

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control
covid-19 NCDC
28 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 296 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 53,317 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Plateau recorded 85 new cases; Enugu, 46; Oyo, 31; Lagos, 21; Rivers, 20; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 15; Kaduna, 13; Bauchi, 12; Delta and Ekiti, 11 each; Akwa Ibom, seven; Ebonyi, five; Kwara, five; Ogun and Osun, four each; Gombe, three; and Niger two cases.

"Nigeria has so far recorded 53,317 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 40,726 patients have been discharged, while 1,011 persons have died."

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

