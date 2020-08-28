Kenya: DPP Orders Aisha Jumwa's Arrest Over Mismanaged Malindi CDF

Nairobi — The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered the arrest of Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa over misappropriation of public funds.

In a statement to newsrooms on Thursday, Haji revealed he had approved charges against Jumwa alongside seven other Malindi National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) officials and those from a contractor company.

They face charges ranging from conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, willful failure to comply with the law related to procurement, conflict of interest, money laundering, acquisition of proceeds of crime, forgery and uttering.

Investigations concluded by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) established that out of the Sh19 million paid to contractors, Sh2.5 million was allegedly transferred to Jumwa, a transaction the DCI flagged as having amounted to conflict of interest.

The DCI said evidence it had gathered also showed that Jumwa concealed the said sums, being proceeds of crime, by depositing an installment towards the purchase of an apartment located on Argwings Kodhek Road in Nairobi.