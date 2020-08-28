Rwanda: Chinese Embassy Extends Support to Teachers Hit Hardest By Covid-19

The Embassy of China in Rwanda, in partnership with the District of Gasabo and Rwanda China Alumni Organization (RCAO) on Thursday, August 27, donated foodstuff to 300 teachers most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in Gasabo district.

The support includes; 18 tonnes of food like rice, maize flour, beans, oil, salt and washing soaps, detergents and other basics worth Rwf22.6 million.

Xing Yuchun, the Political Counsellor and Deputy Ambassador of China to Rwanda told The New Times that the support is in bid to assist teachers in private schools whose jobs were halted by the pandemic.

"In China, teachers make up one of the most important communities and I think it is the same in Rwanda. This support is to help them hold up their lives until their normal lives are restored," she explained.

Xing Yuchun emphasized that as Rwanda and China have been "sister countries" for over 45 years, they are both willing to support each other during Covid-19 pandemic.

"At the height of the challenge from Covid-19 in China, our Rwandan friends assisted us to the best of your capabilities and voiced your firm support for China. Now we are reciprocating Rwanda's support and providing assistance to the best of our capability," she said.

Theoneste Higaniro, Chairman of Rwanda-China Alumni Organization that came up with the idea to support teachers said that the organisation is planning to extend the support to other groups of people in need.

"We have made it our mission to support people who were hardest hit by this pandemic. We had started with our own members and now we are expanding," he explained.

He added that they started with Gasabo district and will expand in other districts.

Since March, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, schools and teaching activities were paused. Teaching, among other jobs that require contact between people, has been prohibited since March.

Rwanda has so far recorded 15 deaths and 3,306 cases 1,755 of which have recovered.