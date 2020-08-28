Malawi: Maneb Sets Dates for Msce, Primary School Exams

27 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has set examination calendars for his year's Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) examination and Malawi Schools Certificate of Education (MSCE).

This was disclosed at a news conference jointly held by the Minister of Education, Agnes NyaLonje and the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 in Lilongwe on Thursday.

According to the ministry, examination for PSLCE will be administered between 30th September and 2nd October, 2020 whereas examination for MSCE will be administered between 22nd October to 30th November, 2020.

NyaLonje said the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB), will release the detailed calender in due time.

The minister is hopeful that candidates and schools will adjust their preparations in line with the new dates.

The schools will re-open on 7th September with strict adherence to Covid19 prevention measures.

NyaLonje disclosed that funds to support the schools have been transferred to zonal accounts (Global Partnership for Education Funds).

She said these funds will aid in the training of teachers and other relevant stakeholders, distribution and printing of guidelines and the purchasing of buckets and hand-washing soap.

Dr. John Phuka, Co-Chair of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19, told journalists that they arrived at decision to reopen schools after a careful assessment of the Covid 19 cases chart and the observation that there has been a fall in positive cases and deaths recorded.

Phuka, however, called for strict adherence to the measures put in place as schools reopen.

