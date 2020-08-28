Malawi Reopens Airports Sept 1 After Lifting Coronavirus Restrictions

Malawi will allow foreign airlines to resume operations from September 1, as it seeks to limit the economic and social damage from its coronavirus restrictions, authorities said on Thursday.

Airports have been closed since March, when the government imposed struck restrictions to try to contain the global pandemic.

Malawi has recorded 5474 cases and 173 deaths from the virus so far, although the real figure may be higher as fewer than 50,000 tests have been conducted.

Kamuzu International Airport in the administrative capital Lilongwe will now open to limited flights next week.

"The government has carefully considered adverse effects of the suspension of air travel on all sectors of the economy and has therefore decided to lift the suspension with effect from 1 September 2020," James Chakwera, Acting Director of the Department of Civil Aviation, said in a statement.

He added that initially only a limited number of flights would operate, while all arrivals will be required to produce Covid-19 negative test results based on tests conducted within 10 days prior to arrival.

00vote

Article Rating