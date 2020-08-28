Rwanda: Volleyball - Champions REG Release Mutabazi

26 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) volleyball club have released Yves Mutabazi following the two parties' failure to agree to terms for a new contract.

Mutbazi's current contract with the reigning league champions was due to expire in September.

"The club threatened not to pay me for the remaining month (August and September) because I did not want to extend my contract with them, so I took the hard decision to hand in a request to be released," Mutabazi told Times Sport in an interview on Tuesday.

"I received the release letter this afternoon (Tuesday), I am going to take a few days and calm down before deciding the team to join. There's a number of clubs that want me."

It is reported that APR are leading the race to sign the star left-attacker, but two-time champions Gisagara have also expressed interest in securing his services.

REG lifted their historic maiden league title in May 2019 after beating Gisagara in the playoffs.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.