Rwanda: Volleyball - Champions REG Release Mutabazi

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) volleyball club have released Yves Mutabazi following the two parties' failure to agree to terms for a new contract.

Mutbazi's current contract with the reigning league champions was due to expire in September.

"The club threatened not to pay me for the remaining month (August and September) because I did not want to extend my contract with them, so I took the hard decision to hand in a request to be released," Mutabazi told Times Sport in an interview on Tuesday.

"I received the release letter this afternoon (Tuesday), I am going to take a few days and calm down before deciding the team to join. There's a number of clubs that want me."

It is reported that APR are leading the race to sign the star left-attacker, but two-time champions Gisagara have also expressed interest in securing his services.

REG lifted their historic maiden league title in May 2019 after beating Gisagara in the playoffs.