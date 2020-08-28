Kenya Becomes First Country to Be Awarded Safer Tourism Seal

A group of tourists take photos at the iconic Tusks along Moi Avenue in Mombasa.

Nairobi — Kenya has become the first country globally to be awarded the recommended status of the "Safer Tourism Seal" by rebuilding travel and position the country as a safe and preferred destination.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala was presented with the award in a virtual event that was attended by global tourism leaders under the Rebuilding Travel umbrella, a global pro-tourism industry group composed of members of tourism boards, ministers of tourism, professional associations, industry stakeholders, researchers and academics as well as travellers.

Speaking after receiving the recognition, Balala said that the award is a testimony to Kenya's continued efforts to ensure travellers' safety following the global Covid-19 Pandemic.

"As a destination we have put together health and safety measures that are aimed at ensuring the safe re-opening of the tourism sector to ensure that our citizens, travellers and workers are well protected," he said.

He stated that the Safer Travel Seal will be crucial in building travellers' confidence in the destination as International travel resumes and hospitality outlets re-open.

The recognition follows the Safe Travel Stamp award to Kenya by the World Travel and Tourism Council earlier in June this year.

"I can say confidently that we have rolled out successfully the protocols we put in place together with the Ministry of Health," he said.

The global tourism and travel sector just like other sectors that drive economies has been badly hit following the outbreak of covid-19.

In Kenya, the sector is gradually re-opening following the ease of COVID-19 restriction measures that were put in place by the government.

The Safer Tourism Seal recognition will be up for renewal in 2022 if the destination will have by then met the tourism surety requirements".