Tanzania: Boxing Craze Back in Dulla Mbabe Vs Rubaha Fight

Boxing craze is back with over 30,000 spectators expected to see Abdallah Pazi (Dulla Mbabe) as he takes on Twaha Rubaha (Kiduku) in a fight for the vacant Tanzania Professional Boxing Commission Super Middle title at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The two boxers yesterday met for weigh-in at Kinesi ground in Dar es Salaam where both boxers were confirmed for the fight after meeting weight criteria, which is 76.9 kilogrammes.

The confirmation was made by the Tanzania Professional Boxing Regulatory Commission (TPBRC) Secretary-General Yahya Poli together with the bout promoter Jay Msangi.

"The bout will be fought in 12 rounds and each boxer ought not to exceed 76.9 kilogrammes...Abdallah Pazi weighs 76.2kg while Twaha Rubaha 76.3kg, therefore I hereby confirm that the bout will be fought as both boxers have met all requirements," asserted Poli.

Both boxers began boxing in 2013 where Pazi (Dulla Mbabe) has fought 36 bouts; won 27 in which 24 fights he won by knockout, he drew once and lost seven others.

His opponent, Twaha Rubaha (Twaha Kiduku) has fought 22 bouts, won 15 with eight of them by knockout, he drawn once and lost six.

On the stage Dula Mbabe made his promise to the fans during weigh-in that he will knock out his opponent by the second round.

Dulla Mbabe currently holds two titles; in 2018 he won World Boxing Organisation Asia Pacific Super Middle title by technical knockout against Zulipikaer Maimaitiali at TSSG Centre, Qingda in China and World Boxing Federation Intercontinental Super Middle title by knocking out Francis Cheka at PTA Saba Saba, Dar-es-Salaam.

In a humble way Twaha Kiduku remarked, "I humbly call upon all boxing fans in the city of Dar es Salaam to come and watch the big game. I have trained well and I will do my best not to let down my boxing fans."

In his career Twaha Kiduku has won two titles; the Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) Africa Super Welter title against Sherif Kasongo at Kinesi ground, Dar-es-Salaam by unanimous decision in 2018.

In 2015 he won Tanzania Professional Boxing Commission Light title against Deo Njiku at Vijana Social Hall in Morogoro also by unanimous decision.

Looking at the records of the boxers you will surely notice it will be an interesting and extraordinary fight as both fighters have the best record and history.