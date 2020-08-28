Angola: State Minister Highlights Volunteering Policy

Luanda — The Minister of State for Social Affairs, Carolina Cerqueira, Wednesday considered the National Policy of Volunteering as a contribution to strengthen the democratic state and the rule of law in Angola.

The National Policy on Volunteering, approved on Wednesday by the Council of Ministers, defines how public and private entities and citizens can participate in social and community actions, in an unpaid way, in order to help individuals, families and communities.

Speaking to the press, at the end of the 8th session of the Council of Ministers, Carolina Cerqueira stated that the National Volunteering Policy will allow inter-help, especially in the most remote areas and for populations at risk.

The Cabinet minister stressed that the initiative is an example carried out in countries such as Portugal, Cape Verde, Mozambique, and Brazil, which "have strong and expressive volunteering policies".

In the meantime, the Health minister, Sílvia Lutucuta, acknowledged the existence of a gap in the Traditional and Complementary Medicine Policy.

"We had no methodological orientation for the practitioners of this activity", admitted the minister, to whom the exercise of this activity "was not based on scientific grounds".

Silvia Lutucuta reiterated that the fundamental objective is to develop the practice of that activity integrated in the National Health System and contribute to obtain better results in the sector.

Reference centers of traditional and complementary medicine will be created in each province of the country, the minister said.

Regarding mineral resources, oil and gas, the incumbent minister, Diamantino de Azevedo, said that the approval of Angola's 2020-2025 Hydrocarbon Exploitation Strategy is also focused on studying the country's basins.

The minister explained that the exploration and production periods for blocks 30, 44 and 45 in the Namibe basin are expected to be extended from six to eight years and 20 to 30 years, respectively.