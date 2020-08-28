Angola: Benguela Governor Urges Youth to Join Entrepreneurship

Benguela — The provincial governor of the central Benguela province, Rui Falcão, Wednesday, called on young people to take advantage of the current programs of the Angolan Government, such as Prodesi, among others, to undertake and help create jobs.

The governor, who was speaking at the inauguration of the national headquarters of the Association of Young Entrepreneurs of Angola, said these opportunities should be well used, especially by the youths, to show all their potential.

Rui Falcão encouraged young people to show up at institutions able to help formulate, finance and leverage their businesses.

"For some time now, at the level of the province's Development Office, there has been the nucleus of support for entrepreneurs, which is available to analyze projects, correct and help improve where necessary, with another level of sustainability, for their approval and financing by related entities," the official said.

Rui Falcão emphasized that to innovate and to undertake means to create, and if each of the young people aims for it, surely, in 5 or 10 years, the country will have a much better generation and reap the fruits of what it has planted.