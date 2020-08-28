Angola: Benguela Governor Urges Youth to Join Entrepreneurship

27 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Benguela — The provincial governor of the central Benguela province, Rui Falcão, Wednesday, called on young people to take advantage of the current programs of the Angolan Government, such as Prodesi, among others, to undertake and help create jobs.

The governor, who was speaking at the inauguration of the national headquarters of the Association of Young Entrepreneurs of Angola, said these opportunities should be well used, especially by the youths, to show all their potential.

Rui Falcão encouraged young people to show up at institutions able to help formulate, finance and leverage their businesses.

"For some time now, at the level of the province's Development Office, there has been the nucleus of support for entrepreneurs, which is available to analyze projects, correct and help improve where necessary, with another level of sustainability, for their approval and financing by related entities," the official said.

Rui Falcão emphasized that to innovate and to undertake means to create, and if each of the young people aims for it, surely, in 5 or 10 years, the country will have a much better generation and reap the fruits of what it has planted.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Opposition Report Widespread Nomination Interference

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.