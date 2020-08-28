Angola: Covid-19 - 83 New Infections, Two Deaths and 29 Recoveries

27 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan health authorities have registered 83 new positive cases, two deaths and 29 patients recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was updating on the pandemic, among the new patients is one from Zaire province.

Among the newly infected, he said, are 60 male and 23 female patients, aged between four and 83 years.

As for the deaths, he pointed out, these are two Angolans, a citizen of 81 years and one of 43 years.

Angola has 2,415 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 105 deaths, 975 recovered patients and 1,335 active.

Among the active patients, five are in critical condition with invasive mechanical ventilation, 17 severe, 32 moderate, 45 mild and 1,250 asymptomatic.

