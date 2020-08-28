Zimbabwe: Northern Region Secure Another Sponsor

The ZIFA Northern Region Division One league have secured another commercial partner.

The league is sponsored by Ruyamuro Service Stations but they are set to unveil another partner for individual awards.

The new partner, who would be unveiled next week, will cater for the Coach of the Month and Coach of the Year awards.

The league are also set to unveil another sponsor, who will reward the best goalkeeper, monthly.

The title sponsors, Ruyamuro Service Stations, reward the best player, each season with a motor vehicle.

Ruyamuro were given the naming rights to the most competitive Division One league in the country.

The partnership between the two started back in 2017.

Yesterday, league chairman, Martin Kweza, said individual awards serve as huge incentive for players and clubs.

"All the details pertaining to the awards will be revealed at a luncheon next Wednesday," said Kweza.

"I am glad to share with you that we have secured another sponsor.

"We believe that the individual awards motivate our players, and coaches, directly which, in turn, moves our football a notch higher.

"We have a league sponsor but we continue to look for other partners to come on board.

"We believe we have a good brand and we will strive to keep growing."

Kweza leads a dynamic cast of administrators who include secretary-general Hastings Makunda, John Remba (development) Stanlious

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nyachowe (fixtures) and the finance guru Sweeney Mushonga.

The region have also been busy putting up structures for junior league which will feature different age groups, from the Under-12s.

A sponsor to bankroll the junior tournament has already been secured.

"What I can tell you is that there are a lot of companies in the country who are willing to sponsor football," said Kweza.

"What they just need is good corporate governance and transparency. As a league we make sure we account for every cent they give us.

"We have signed contracts with four more companies who will join our principal sponsors, Ruyamuro.

"We are going to introduce junior leagues from Under-12 to Under-19.

"We already have about 112 teams in Harare and we are likely to have 300 more teams in Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West as well as Central.

"We will have a big youth tournament, when things return to normal, as we have already identified a sponsor for that."