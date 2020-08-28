South Africa: City of Johannesburg Manager Arrested for Corruption

press release

A 43-year-old Accounts Manager at the City of Johannesburg is expected to appear before the Hillbrow Magistrates Court on corruption charges on Friday.

It is alleged that the suspect demanded a R10 000 gratification from the complainant to reduce his utility bill account from R400 000 to R313 000 last month.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect demanded R27 000 more for reducing the utility bill again to R225 000.

The Johannesburg Serious Corruption Investigation team conducted a sting operation at City of Johannesburg's offices in Braamfontein on Thursday.

The suspect was arrested in possession of R10 000 in cash. He was duly charged for corruption.