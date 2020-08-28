South Africa: City of Johannesburg Manager Arrested for Corruption

27 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 43-year-old Accounts Manager at the City of Johannesburg is expected to appear before the Hillbrow Magistrates Court on corruption charges on Friday.

It is alleged that the suspect demanded a R10 000 gratification from the complainant to reduce his utility bill account from R400 000 to R313 000 last month.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect demanded R27 000 more for reducing the utility bill again to R225 000.

The Johannesburg Serious Corruption Investigation team conducted a sting operation at City of Johannesburg's offices in Braamfontein on Thursday.

The suspect was arrested in possession of R10 000 in cash. He was duly charged for corruption.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.