Nigeria: Obaseki Assures Residents of Completion of Benin River Port, Ekehuan Road Dualisation, Other Projects

The Edo State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday, assured residents that the Benin River Port in Ovia North East Local Government Area and other legacy projects embarked upon by his administration to better the lives of Edo people will not be neglected.

Addressing party faithful and supporters during his reelection campaign rally in Oduna Ward 11, Ovia North East, Obaseki said the port will be completed before the end of his second term in office.

He assured that the dualisation of the Ekehuan link-road to the port, which connects the port to the city centre and other arteries linking major towns within the state and neighbouring states will be completed.

The governor attributed the suspension of work at the port and Ekehuan Road dualisation and the construction of Oduna-Gelegele Road to the lockdown on international flights as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, assuring that the engineers will return to site as soon as the ban on international flights is lifted.

Obaseki said: "I wasn't happy while coming here because of the bad road leading to this area. When I awarded the contract, they told us that the project was intended to be completed this year.

"But nobody knew that COVID-19 would come. The contractors have gone home. Now that the government has lifted the ban on international flights, by the grace of God, the job (road construction) will be completed before the end of next year."

"By the grace of God, that port that we are building will be ready before the end of my second term. That is why the road is my priority," the governor said.

The PDP candidate also promised to liaise with a gas company operating in the area to provide electricity for the rural dwellers.