South Africa: Operation Okae Molao Achieves Successes

27 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Joint Law-enforcement Agencies successfully achieved the objective of squeezing crime down and providing safety to the community of Sebokeng policing area.

During the execution of all planned law-enforcement activities, they managed to arrest 15 suspects for various crimes that were committed such as Possession of drugs, Possession of illicit cigarettes, selling liquor without a license and interfering with Police whilst executing their duties.

While executing duties illegal items were seized 122 packets of illicit cigarettes (Chelsea and Remington gold) illegal gambling machine, drugs such as nyaope and dagga.

During the tuckshop visits when monitoring compliance, Police issued fines (J534) valued at R5000-00 for non-compliance and further seized items such as car oil, cell phone starter packs and stilpain tablets.

Police never hesitated to visit key point areas such as tuckshops, scrap metal dealers, ATM's, Banks, Post Offices, Taxi ranks, Shopping Malls, Schools and community sports grounds. Encouraged the community to practice social distancing and keep on wearing masks.

The District Commissioner Major General Zodwa Ettie Molefe was over the moon for effective and efficient executions of the planned weekly operation Okae Molao. She applauded the Law Enforcers and encouraged them to keep up the good work.

The arrested suspects will appear at the Sebokeng Magistrate Court soon.

