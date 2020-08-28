South Africa: Life Sentence for Rape Accused

press release

In its resolve to fight crimes against women and children, the expertise and specialised training of our Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) is critical in ensuring that perpetrators of rape and sexual abuse is removed from society for a long time.

On Tuesday, 25 August 2020, a 49-year-old Booysens Park man was sentenced in the Port Elizabeth Regional court to life imprisonment for the rape of his wife's sister.

On 09 August 2019, the 53-year-old victim from Zwide, visited her sister in Booysens Park and decided to sleep over. The two women slept in the bedroom while the accused slept in the lounge. At some time during the night, the accused entered the bedroom and was chased away by his wife. During the early hours of 10 August 2020 at about 04:30, while the accused wife went to sleep with her children, the accused entered and raped the victim.

He was arrested on 12 August 2019 and after appearing in court, he was granted bail. On Tuesday, 25 August 2020, he was found guilty and sentenced.

Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga stated that gender based violence crimes are increasing and solidifying. "It is very disturbing to see how our women are being violated by people they know as well as by strangers who want to exercise power over them. Violence and the abuse of women must be fought by all and we need to stand united as men and women to stop this scourge and in so doing restore dignity to the victims. I commend the FCS units who are ensuring that gender-based violence cases are thoroughly investigated and perpetrators arrested and sentenced," added Lt Gen Ntshinga.