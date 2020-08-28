Tanzania: TCRA Suspends Clouds TV Programmes for 7-Days

TANZANIA Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has suspended the operations of Clouds Television and Clouds FM for seven days with effect from Friday August 28, 2020.

According to the authority, the two stations were penalized for announcing some election statistics, which had not been approved by the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

On Wednesday NEC said the stations aired results that showed that certain Members of Parliament aspirants had sailed through unopposed after their rivals failed to meet nomination criteria in certain constituencies.

Speaking to reporters in Dar es Salaam, TCRA Director General, Eng James Kilaba directed the stations not to run any programme, but instead run apology to the general public for violating the rules.

According to Engineer Kilaba, on August 26, this year between 07:00 to 10:00 am Clouds TV and Clouds FM via their programmes (Clouds 360 and Power Breakfast) issued statistics of parliamentary candidates, they claimed had sailed unopposed without first confirming with the Commission.

Equally, TCRA has called upon all media outlets to adhere to the rules of broadcasting in electoral matters.

Elaborating, Eng Kilaba said all media outlets must comply with the rules, regulations and licensing conditions in accordance to TCRA instructions.

"Article 16 (1) of the Broadcasting Regulations (Content) and the Broadcasting Regulations during the 2015 elections stipulate that it is the responsibility of a Media outlet to provide information on election results as available and released by the NEC and ensure that the results are clearly publicized," he said.

However, he clarified that section 16 (2) of the Broadcasting Code during the 2015 elections, also prohibits a service provider from announcing comments that would incite violence or incite political hatred and lead to harm.

He said that section 5 (j) of the Broadcasting Code of Conduct for the Electoral Commission requires the service provider to follow the instructions provided by the Electoral Act ,where among other things, the service provider must announce the results as provided by the commission.

"The service provider must comply with the terms, conditions and terms of the licence in accordance with the instructions issued by TCRA."

Remind them, the Director General said all users of networks including the social media, especially their administrators as in various groups and the general public, must adhere to the legal requirements regarding electoral issues while getting involved in any communication.

In July this year, TCRA met with broadcasters to provide them with education and reminded on the importance of understanding codes of political party.

He noted that education was aimed at ensuring that they write and air accurate information professionally, saying: "It has become clear that many broadcasters have licenses but do not specify the terms of those licenses, and ensure the validity of their licenses . The 39 (2) telecommunications licensing regulation requires broadcasters to submit their applications one year for review before their expiry dates."

Earlier this month TCRA banned a radio programme (Jahazi) from the same station for allegedly promoting immorality in the society.