Tanzania: Atu Launches Youth Challenge to Combat Covid-19 Pandemic

The Africa Telecommunication Union (ATU) has launches competition to support young African innovators and combat Covid-19.

The competition, ATU Africa Innovations Challenge 2020, designed to identify and support young African innovators who have developed mobile applications useful for benefiting the fight to contain COVID-19' and possibly other emergency situations in Africa in future.

According to the ATU Secretary General Mr John Omo, top prize winner in the competition is expected to carry home a cash award of 5,000 US dollars aside from being engaged in other mentorship and partnership programmes.

"This challenge will be instrumental in recognizing, testing and highlighting disruptive innovations and new business models that have the capacity to redefine Africa," said Mr Omo.

ATU also stressed on the importance of African institutions to support initiatives that create, innovate and deliver for the continent and requires a concerted effort from stakeholders at all levels.

The launch event whose discussion centered on the theme: How Africa Can Stay above the Impact of Covid-19 through Innovation; brought together a number of innovators, ICT Ministries and regulators, the academia and ICT organizations. Chief Guest S.E.M.

Mamadou Sanogo, Minister of Communication, Digital Economy, Post, Information and Communication Technologies, Côte d'Ivoire reiterated the need and urgency to do everything possible to support the fight against COVID-19 including through such initiatives as the Africa Innovations Challenge.

"Innovation has become the key differentiating element that can give economic opportunities to our young people" he said.

Announcing Huawei as the title sponsor, Omo said they are happy to bring Huawei on board since for over 20 years the China ICT giant has been building ICT infrastructure, promoting ICT skills and enabling ICT innovation across Africa.

"We believe the trustworthy partner can support this initiative with their expertise, insight and experience both globally and locally, "Mr Omo said.

Vice-President of Public Relations for Huawei Northern Africa Region, Mr Loïse Tamalgo who was also part of the event underscored the value of innovative approaches towards growth in the continent as well as the company's dedication to investing in talent development.

"We are looking forward to working with ATU to bring out the creativity and entrepreneurship residing in the African youth," he said.

The ATU innovation challenge is an initiative that seeks to provide both short and long-term solutions and opportunities to the African Youth.

With increased suppression of the social fabric in many communities in Africa as a result of COVID-19, and in consideration of the fact that a large population of Africa are youths who are generally living in difficult conditions, the competition promotes the idea that the ability for countries' readiness for digital solutions, could significantly help address some of these challenges.

The event, held Côte d'Ivoire, was also used to unveil ATU's new logo as part of the Union's re-branding effort.