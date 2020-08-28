South Africa: Operation Basadi Improves Police Visibility in Mthatha and Surrounding Areas

27 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Operation Basadi members continue with strong presence within the Mthatha CBD and outside residential areas. This operation established to mark women's month and make an indelible mark on gender based violence in OR Tambo and crime in general.

Members patrolled Chatham Street and ensured that community members adhered to the Covid-19 Regulations through awareness campaign, Stop and searches while other members issued out personal protective equipment like face masks to the members of the community who didn't have.

According to the instructions by Deputy Provincial Commissioner Major General Dyantyi, "Part of your patrols is to visit alcohol traders to ensure that their businesses are compliant in all aspects," she added.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved.

