South Africa: Suspension of Disability Grant Applications Still Causes Pain, Experts Warn SA Not Out of the Woods Yet and Cosatu Demands Action From ANC On Corruption

analysis

On Thursday, the suspension of disability grant applications continued to cause confusion and hardship. Public health experts have warned that although new Covid-19 cases are dipping, the majority of South Africa is still at risk of infection. Meanwhile, Cosatu has written to the ANC over corruption and a post-pandemic recovery as it announced a general strike.

Scroll through the gallery below to view the latest Covid-19 numbers available on 27 August at the district level. All maps are sourced from provincial health departments. Limpopo and Mpumalanga did not provide an update by the time of publishing:

While the number of new Covid-19 infections has decreased, 80% of the country is still at risk, say public health experts. During a webinar on Wednesday, they reflected on the pandemic thus far and how the lessons learnt could be used to respond to a possible second surge in infections.

They emphasised that contact tracing and testing will remain important tools, in addition to interventions such as physical distancing, wearing masks and washing hands. As Estelle Ellis writes, it was also proposed that wastewater should be monitored for genetic traces of the virus as a way...